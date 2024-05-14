Italian Open: Swiatek continues winning streak, reaches semi-final

Iga Swiatek celebrates during her Italian Open match. — AFP

The world no.1 Iga Swiatek continued her 10-match win streak as she cruised into the semi-finals of the ongoing Italian Open after beating Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 at the Foro Italico in Roma on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pole is yet to drop a set in the ongoing tournament which is a major confidence boost for the 21-year-old who will begin her title defence at Roland Garros later this month.

She will face the winner between Zheng Qinwen vs Coco Gauff in the last four.

“I felt really good today," said Swiatek after beating Keys. "I know in the tough moments one or two points can change everything, so I am glad that I served well because I think when we were even in the games sometimes I could win two points just by serving.

"It’s something that doesn’t happen often in my game so today was a good day in terms of that.

"I am proud of myself because I feel like I am playing better and for sure that was the best day for me in Rome so far."

On the other hand, Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo, who stunned Novak Djokovic in his round of 32 match, stunned Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10) and made his way to the tournament’s quarter-final.

Tabilo made his way to the last eight of a Masters 1000 event for the first time and will play China’s Zhang Zhizhen in the quarters.

"Just being in my first quarter-final is an unreal feeling, just trying to soak it all in right now. It's a crazy feeling," said Tabilo. "There was just so much nerves there, like feeling that arm really heavy and in the last few service points I was like 'I just gotta risk it all'.”

"With the win two days ago it's been crazy. I just had to turn off the phone and just kind of be with the team, be with the people close to me and I'm just happy that I was able to refresh the mind."