Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: Akeal Hosein bags first hat-trick of PSL 9

Akeal Hosein celebrates after completing his hat-trick. — PCB

Quetta; Gladiators’ star spinner Akeal Hosein bagged the first hat-trick of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 during the match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Hosein, who has been crucial to Quetta’s success in this year’s PSL, rose to the occasion once again as the Gladiators successfully managed to halt Peshawar’s charge for a big total.

While doing so, the 30-year-old became just the sixth player to complete a hat-trick in the PSL history.

By the time this story was filed, Peshawar had completed their innings and set a 197-run target for Quetta.

Asked to bat first, Peshawar started their innings brilliantly as star batter Saim Ayub provided an early breakthrough to his side with his aggressive cricket as the left-handed batter hit Quetta’s veteran pacer, Sohail Khan, for a six and a four in the second over.

However, Saim was soon removed by Sohail after contributing 30 runs off 12 balls. Zalmi’s skipper Babar Azam continued the brilliant start provided by the left-handed batter as the 29-year-old kept on playing attacking cricket.

However, Peshawar lost two wickets of Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah Khan in quick succession. With the arrival of Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Babar got much-needed support at the other end as the two formed a 36-run partnership before the departure of Zalmi’s skipper.

Babar became Akeal’s victim after scoring 53 off 30 with the help of nine fours and a six as he was trapped LBW in the 13th over.

Kohler-Cadmore too departed for the pavilion in the next over after scoring 33 on 19 balls which was followed by Hosein’s hat-trick.

Despite Hosein’s remarkable effort with the ball, the Gladiators couldn’t stop Zalmi as Rovman Powell dragged his side to a competitive total with his late heroics with the bat.

Hosein starred with four wickets to his name while Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan, and Mohammad Hasnain picked one each.