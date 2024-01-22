Australian Open: Alcaraz joins Djokovic, Nadal in elusive list after fourth-round win

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after beating Miomir Kecmanovic. — AFP

Carlos Alcaraz made his way to the Australian Open 2024 quarter-finals after yet another convincing and comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 win over Miomir Kecmanovic at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, on Monday.

Alcaraz’s win saw him making his way to the quarters where he would play Germany’s Alexander Zverev. While doing so, the Spaniard became the fourth-youngest player to reach men’s single QFs at each of the four Grand Slams.

At 20 years and 262 days, Alcaraz was only older than Boris Becker, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, proving the Spaniard is on the right track.

Opening up after the important win, Alcaraz stated that he did everything perfectly and gave no ground to his opponent.

"I pushed him to the limit in every ball, every point," he said after the match. "He has played a lot of tough matches before this one, so probably physically he wasn't 100 per cent.

"I could take my chances in every set and it was a pretty good match for myself.

"I'm feeling better and better every day. Every match I play here on Rod Laver (Arena) I feel more comfortable. Pleasure to play here, amazing court."

Although Alcaraz has not been tested in the first slam of the year yet, he has shown a dominant level which proves his decision to skip all the build-up tournaments prior to the Australian Open was correct.

This will be Alcaraz’s first-ever appearance in the last eight at Melbourne Park, it will be interesting to see how the Spaniard takes on Zverev, who defeated England’s Cameron Norrie 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7(10)-6(3) and would surely be tired after playing a five-setter.

Alcaraz missed 2023’s Australian Open due to injury and the two-time Grand Slam may use that as extra motivation to record his maiden win Down Under.