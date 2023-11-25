PFF NC signs MoU with Saudi federation in bid to boost Pakistan football

NC Chairman Haroon Malik signs an MoU with the President of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, Yasser Al Misehal - PFF

The Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), Mr. Yasser Al Misehal today in a bid to boost Pakistan football.

This is the first-ever such collaboration in the history of Pakistan football and indeed beneficial for the game in the country.

As per the MoU, a collaborative framework will be established between PFF and SAFF. The MoU aims to benefit both football federations in terms of promotion, growth, and success of football.

A comprehensive calendar for the Women’s National Team and Men’s Youth National Team for 2024 is also under consideration. An important goal of this MoU is also to explore the possibilities of having friendlies between the two nations in either Saudi Arabia or Pakistan. Additionally, the federations will establish regular virtual meetings between their sporting departments to exchange expertise in various areas, including marketing, refereeing, VAR technology, women's football, youth football, sports science, and football-related technologies. This collaborative approach is expected to significantly strengthen the development of football in both countries.

Ibrahim Alkassim, who is the General Secretary of SAFF, was also present to witness the signing and NC member Saud Hashimi was also there.

"I want to thank the Saudi Federation for the MoU and their wholehearted support in improving football in Pakistan. This marks a significant milestone as Saudi Arabia is now making its first-ever engagement in Pakistan football. It is indeed to reshape the future of football in our country," Haroon Malik stated.

Meanwhile, Saud Hashmani reflected on this historic moment by saying: "The Saudi Federation has made very significant investments in football systems and infrastructure. They recognise PFF's need to accelerate football in Pakistan and their goodwill towards us will allow Pakistan to benefit for years to come. We look forward to incorporating their best practices into the PFF."