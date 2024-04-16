Germany's World Cup winner passes away

Holzenbein was surrounded by his family when he died on Monday. - Bundesliga

Bernd Holzenbein, Germany's 1974 World Cup-winning striker, passed away at the age of 78, his former club Eintracht Frankfurt announced on Tuesday.

Holzenbein was surrounded by his family when he died on Monday, the club added.

He was a member of the German squad that clinched the World Cup on home soil. Holzenbein also bagged three German Cups with Frankfurt and also the UEFA Cup in 1980, having started his journey through their youth setup.

He notched up a club record 215 goals in 532 competitive appearances for Frankfurt between 1967 and 1981.

"Bernd had a huge influence on Eintracht for almost 60 years," club chief executive officer Axel Hellmann said in a statement.

"He was part of the golden generation of the 1970s, the UEFA Cup win in 1980‚ and the 'Football 2000' era that we as a club played at the start of the 1990s, during which time he was vice-president.

"In Bernd, we are losing not only one of the club's biggest icons, but also a loyal colleague and a dear friend."

After departing Eintracht in 1981, Hoelzenbein spent some time at Fort Lauderdale Strikers, Memphis Americans and Baltimore Blast in the United States.

After bring the curtain down on his career, he returned to Frankfurt and worked as general manager and vice-president. The Eagles qualified for Europe six years in a row under his leadership in the 1990s.

Renowned Bundesliga club Bayern Munich also offered their condolences.

"Bayern, together with the rest of the German footballing world, are united in mourning the passing of Bernd Hoelzenbein," they said on social media platform X. "He was a true great both on and off the pitch.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and all those that knew him. Rest in peace."