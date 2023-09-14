Djokovic to miss Shangai Masters, reveals coach Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic (R) says Novak Djokovic will not travel to China — Reuters

The tennis season is reaching its conclusion with Novak Djokovic coming out as the ultimate winner with three Grand Slams to his name but the 36-year-old, despite still going strong at his age, believes he needs to take some rest before the ATP Finals.

The Serbian continues to prove that age is just a number for him after clinching the titles by beating his opponents who were 10-12 years younger than him in the finals.

Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has hinted that the 24-time Grand Slam triumphant may take a break from tennis and miss the upcoming Shangai Masters in October.

The Shangai Masters is returning after a four-year absence and Djokovic's fans in China may be disappointed with their star missing the tennis event.

"I know he is going to the Davis Cup, after that, he should rest well and regroup. I don’t think he will go to China, but he will have to play at least one more event before Turin and the finals. Maybe Paris,” said Ivanisevic.

After winning the 2023 US Open, Djokovic is back practising on the court and is preparing to represent his country at the Davis Cup.

Serbia will face Spain in the tournament but the much-anticipated encounter between Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic is not gonna happen since the former withdrew from the tournament.

With the ATP Finals just months away, Alcaraz and Djokovic are choosing the tournaments very wisely as they are aiming for the number-one positive in the ATP rankings.

Djokovic, who has spent over 300 weeks at the No. 1 position, is aware of the value the rankings hold and is ready to gamble on it by not participating in the Shangai Masters as Alcaraz can make a significant leap if he wins the event in China.

But, the Serbian is not only thinking of achieving personal milestones as he wants to boost his country's legacy by doing well at the Davis Cup.

The fight for the No.1 ranking is going on and both Alcaraz and Djokovic will do their best to carefully strategise their schedule to keep their bodies fresh and do well in the upcoming events to deliver in every match to end the year as the top-ranked players.