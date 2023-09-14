Home
Asia Cup 2023
Latest
Cricket
▼
International
Leagues
Domestic
Football
▼
Leagues
International
Hockey
Off Beat
▼
WWE
Social Buzz
Gossip
Digital
Other Sports
▼
Tennis
Mountaineering
Motorsport
MMA
NBA
Esports
Golf
Videos
☰
International
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score
The match is being played in Colombo
By Web Desk
September 14, 2023
Rizwan (L) and Iftikhar (R) posted 108-run partnership - AFP
The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash is being played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Virat Kohli's gloves from 82* against Pakistan in T20 WC 2022 sold for over Rs1 million
Asia Cup 2023: Full list of award winners, Player of the tournament, most runs and wickets
Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Siraj dedicates MOTM prize money to Sri Lankan ground staff
England confirm squad for ICC World Cup 2023
More From International
Asia Cup 2023 Final among shortest completed men’s ODIs
WATCH: Mohammad Siraj picks four wickets in an over
Ind vs Sl: Cricketing world in awe of Siraj's record-breaking spell in Asia Cup Final
Moin, Sikandar hint at ‘dangerous’ rift in Pakistan team
Asia Cup Final: India vs Sri Lanka live score
India blow away Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan eyes third Gold medal in Asian Games women's cricket
Misbah-ul-Haq appointed as Pakistan captain for Over40s Global Cup