South Africa women beat Pakistan in first T20I by eight wickets

South Africa women’s cricket team defeated Pakistan women by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series on Friday at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Batting first, the visiting team managed to put up a target of 125, which was chased by the Proteas women with eight wickets on hand and an over to spare.

Opening batter Tazmin Brits led the home team to a comfortable chase after top-scoring with 52 runs and earning the player of the match award. Meanwhile Marizanne Kapp (28) and Lizelle Lee (22) made other notable contributions.

For Pakistan, Aimen Anwar took both the wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Ayesha Naseem top-scored for Team Green with 31 runs while Kainat Imtiaz (24), Nida Dar (22) and Muneeba Ali (21) provided equal support.

For the home team, all-rounder Kapp got three wickets and Shabnim Ismail got two; including Pakistan’s stand-in captain Aliya Riaz, who was leading the team in Javeria Khan’s absence.



The two teams will play the second T20I at the same venue on January 31.

