PSL 2021: Franchises offer post-dates cheques to PCB / Photo: PCB

All franchises of Pakistan Super league (PSL) have offered post-dated cheques to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to submit the annual fee due since November last year, The News reported today.

The post-dated cheques can only be cashed after PSL VI engagements. They were offered to the Board during a meeting on Thursday, the final day of the three-week deadline assigned to franchises.

The meeting resolved a long-standing dispute between the two as franchises agreed to pay their dues on a condition to have a more logical and workable financial model from next year onward between the two major stakeholders.

“I think there is no harm in getting post-dated cheques as this has happened before. The important thing is that we have reached an amicable settlement with the franchises,” a PCB official said while confirming the news.

Regarding the possibility of a new financial deal between PCB and the franchises in months to come, the official said that negotiations were in progress.

“We would do what is best for the PCB as well as the franchises. We are looking to secure a long-term deal,” he added.

Read: PSL franchises resolve long-standing dispute with PCB

PSL 2021: Franchises offer post-dates cheques to PCB