Pak vs SA: PCB arrange charter flight for domestic travel during SA series

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made bio-secure travel arrangements for players and officials involved in the upcoming series against South Africa to minimize the risk of coronavirus spread.

An official from PCB confirmed that all domestic travel during the series will be done on a charter plane.

“Everyone who is part of bio secure bubble for the series like players, family members, match officials and support staff will travel on the chartered flight for inter city movement,” the official said.

“They will be on same aircraft so that bubble to bubble transfer will be a secure travel,” they added.

The arrangement of the charter flight by PCB is an attempt to ensure players’ safety.

Cricketers from both Pakistan and South Africa teams are scheduled to travel to Rawalpindi from Karachi after the first Test. Following that, the group will travel to Lahore to play three Twenty20 Internationals.

Earlier on Tuesday, PCB had made similar arrangements to bring national players and officials from Lahore to Karachi ahead of the first test against South Africa starting January 26.

