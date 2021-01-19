Pak vs SA: Men in Green touch down in Karachi ahead of 1st Test

Members of the Pakistan cricket team reached Karachi on Tuesday and underwent another round of Covid-19 testing ahead of their Test series against South Africa.

Ten players of the 20-member team, along with coaching and support staff of the squad and their family members, arrived in the port city from Lahore via a chartered flight.

The remaining ten joined them at the hotel directly.

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi were on board the chartered flight while Abdullah Shafique, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Tabish Khan were already in Karachi.

Following the test, the players went into isolation and will remain there until they return negative results.

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Karachi from January 26. Pakistani selectors will trim the 20-member squad to 16 member after the first two days of training sessions.



