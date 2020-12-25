Pakistan women cricketers training camp underway ahead of SA tour

Women cricketers training camp underway ahead of SA tour / Photo: PCB

Pakistan women’s cricket team has begun its preparations for the South Africa tour next year by undergoing a training camp in Karachi on Wednesday.

The women’s national cricket team will play South Africa for three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals in January next year.

About 25 players participated in the training camp held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in National Stadium Karachi on first day.

The players worked on all three departments; fielding, batting and bowling - during their first training session.

The upcoming series will be the first assignment for newly appointed Head Coach David Hemp from Australia and bowling coach Arshad Khan. Hemp was appointed earlier in October this year to succeed first-class cricketer Iqbal Imam as women's national cricket team head coach.

The final 18-player squad for the series against South Africa will be announced on December 31.

Pakistan’s women cricket tour to South Africa will begin on January 11 and end on February 3. The two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Tour schedule:

11 Jan – Departure for Durban

13-19 Jan – Training, practice and intra-squad matches, Durban

20 Jan – 1st ODI (d/n), Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

23 Jan – 2nd ODI (d), Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

26 Jan – 3rd ODI (d), Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

29 Jan – 1st T20I (d), Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

31 Jan – 2nd T20I (d), Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

3 Feb – 3rd T20I (d/n), Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

