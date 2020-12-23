Shirtless Faf du Plessis – cricket thirst trap of the year? Photo: File

If you need to blame someone for the rising temperature in Cape Town, Faf du Plessis is your man!

The video of the topless cricketer training at Newlands took the cricket Twitter by a pleasant surprise as those abs were clearly too hot to handle.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday shared a video of a shirtless Faf du Plessis and people couldn’t help drooling over the player.

The 36-year-old batsman was flaunting his abs saying he is not wearing a shirt because it’s “excess baggage” and seems like people fully, wholeheartedly, respected his choice.

Some tried to resist the appeal but they obviously failed.

Some thought it was a brilliant PR strategy to get viewers’ attention.

Others like most of us were just … lost.

Some took it as an early Christmas greeting.



Many appreciated his fitness and physique.

While many were hit with insecurities and wanted to hit the gym ASAP.





Shirtless Faf du Plessis – Cricket Thirst Trap of the Year?