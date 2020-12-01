PCB Challengers win second National Women T20 Championship / Photo: PCB

PCB Challengers won their second National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship title on Tuesday in a thrilling final against PCB Dynamites at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

After remaining undefeated in the tournament, the Muneeba Ali led side lifted the trophy for a second time this year.

Batting first, Challengers set a target of 134 runs in the final with small contributions from all batsmen. Kainat Hafeez was the top scorer for the champions’ side with her 31-runs innings. The batsman was later handed with Player of the Match award.

Subhana Tariq was the highest wicket-taker in the match after claiming three wickets to her name.

Dynamites failed to chase the total despite noticeable efforts from Nahida Khan (39) and Kainat Imtiaz (32). Successfully defending the score for her team, Arooba Shah bowled a fine spell taking two important wickets.

However, it was Kainat Imtiaz from the runner-up’s side that bagged that Player of the Tournament award with her all-round performance throughout the tournament scoring 111 runs and securing 3 wickets.

The winning team earned prize money of PKR 1 million while the runner-ups were awarded PKR 500,000.

This is the second time Challengers won this title. They had also triumphed the first edition of the tournament in January earlier this year beating PCB Blasters in the final.

