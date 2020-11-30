PCB eyes top 3 Test ranking, 1 major ICC trophy over next 5 years

Pakistan last won a major ICC trophy in 2017.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has drafted a blueprint to take Pakistan cricket to dizzying heights in the next five years.

Titled "Pakistan Way", the plan targets a top-three position for the national team in ICC Test rankings.

The Board also wants the team to win at least one major white-ball tournament of the International Cricket Council.

Furthermore, it aims for the ICC top 10 rankings to carry at least five Pakistani players.

According to sources close the matter, PCB's Director High Performance Nadeem Khan, head of player development Saqlain Mushtaq and incharge coaching development Grant Bradburn recently held a meeting with six regional sides and informed them of the Boar's "vision".

During the meeting, the coaches of the regional sides were also told to make their players break free of conventional cricket and adopt a more aggressive style - the one that is the need of time.

