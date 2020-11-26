LPL 2020: Lanka Premier League kicks off today

LPL 2020: Lanka Premier Leagues kicks off today / Photo: File

The inaugural edition of the 2020 Lanka Premier League, a T20 franchise cricket tournament in Sri Lanka will kick off today in Hambantota.

A total of 5 teams named after Sri Lankan cities are participating in the event including Colombo Kings, Galle Gladiators, Kandy Tuskers, Dambulla Viiking and Jafna Stallions.

In the opening game of the tournament, Colombo Kings will lock horns with Kandy Tuskers. All 23 matches of the 20-day event will be played in Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

Initially, matches were scheduled to be played in three cities including Kandy and Dambulla but due to quarantine restrictions, the health officials in the country confined the event to one city.

The tournament consist of two stages; Round-robin and Knockout.

Read: Shahid Afridi finally on his way to Sri Lanka to play LPL 2020 after missing original flight

In the first stage, the five competing teams will play 20 matches. The top four teams will then advance to the semi-finals and the winning sides of the knockout games will meet in the final on December 16.

Many big names like Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Lasith Malinga and Ravi Bopara have pulled out from the tournament due to various reasons.

However, the tournament is still star-studded with likes of Shahid Afridi, Dale Steyn, Irfan Pathan, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Amir and Brendan Taylor and many others playing.

Following are team squads:



Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Amir, Danushka Gunatilleka, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardena, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammed Shiraz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Sahan Arachchi, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Ashan Ali, Abdul Nasir, Waqas Maqsood

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Manpreet Singh Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dusmantha Chameera, Jefferey Vandersay, Thikshila de Silva, Pht Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Janith Perera, Brendan Taylor, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Gunerathne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka Fernando, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanvir, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanidu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Dananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chathuranga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanakaratnam Kapilraj, Thevendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Naveeshan, Sachindu Colombage, Sundeep Tyagi, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam

Read: Afridi replaces Sarfaraz as Galle Gladiators captain

LPL 2020: Lanka Premier League kicks off today