Two Pakistani cricketers nominated for ICC Awards of the Decade

Misbah and Yasir nominated for ICC Awards of the Decade

Two Pakistani cricket players including former captain Misbah-ul-Haq and leg spinner Yasir Shah have been nominated for ICC Awards of the Decade announced on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), in a media release, set forth a special edition of ICC Awards of the Decade to celebrate and reward the top performances in the previous ten years by both men and women in the game of cricket.

ICC announced a list of 10 award categories for the event with 67 player nominations. Only two Pakistani players were listed down with Misbah nominated for ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade and Shah named in ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade. No player from Pakistan women cricket side was nominated for any category.

Awards Nominations Committee determined the nominees for each category based on the on-field performances and overall achievements of players for at-least five years.

Fans’ voice will be heard in selecting the winners across multiple categories. The fan vote will make up 10% of the voting, while votes from an expert panel will make up the remaining 90%.

However, for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, fans will provide 100% of the vote, choosing from a list of the past winners since 2011. Fan voting began on Nov 25 and will go on till Dec 16.

Award winners will be announced next month in a special ICC Awards of the Decade digital show which will be broadcasted on the ICC digital channels.

The complete lists of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade are as follows:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is):

• R Ashwin (India)

• Virat Kohli (India)

• Joe Root (England)

• Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

• Steve Smith (Australia)

• AB de Villiers (South Africa)

• Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is):

• Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

• Meg Lanning (Australia)

• Ellyse Perry (Australia)

• Mithali Raj (India)

• Sarah Taylor (England)

• Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket:

• James Anderson (England)

• Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

• Virat Kohli (India)

• Joe Root (England)

• Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

• Steve Smith (Australia)

• Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket:

• MS Dhoni (India)

• Virat Kohli (India)

• Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

• Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

• Rohit Sharma (India)

• Mitchell Starc (Australia)

• AB de Villiers (South Africa)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket:

• Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

• Jhulan Goswami (India)

• Meg Lanning (Australia)

• Ellyse Perry (Australia)

• Mithali Raj (India)

• Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket:

• Aaron Finch (Australia)

• Chris Gayle (West Indies)

• Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

• Virat Kohli (India)

• Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

• Rohit Sharma (India)

• Imran Tahir (South Africa)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s T20I cricket:

• Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

• Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

• Alyssa Healy (Australia)

• Meg Lanning (Australia)

• Ellyse Perry (Australia)

• Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Associate cricket:

• Richie Berrington (Scotland)

• Peter Borren (Netherlands)

• Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

• Paras Khadka (Nepal)

• Calum MacLeod (Scotland)

• Assad Vala (PNG)

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s Associate cricket:

• Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

• Sarah Bryce (Scotland)

• Natthakan Chantham (Thailand)

• Sterre Kalis (Netherlands)

• Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand)

• Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the performance period which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket:

• 2011 Winner – MS Dhoni (India)

• 2012 Winner – Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

• 2013 Winner – Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

• 2014 Winner – Katherine Brunt (England)

• 2015 Winner – Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

• 2016 Winner – Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

• 2017 Winner – Anya Shrubsole (England)

• 2018 Winner – Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

• 2019 Winner – Virat Kohli (India)

