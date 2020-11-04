Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam's critics rear heads after ton goes in vain

Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam in action. Photo: Twitter

While Babar Azam's die-hard fans think that his 125-run knock in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe was the silver lining in an otherwise horrible performance from the rest of the team, his critics are questioning his ability to become a finisher or match-winner for Pakistan.

Azam often draws comparisons with Virat Kohli but his detractors used his Tuesday night failure to claim that there still exists a sizable gap between himself and the Indian captain.

