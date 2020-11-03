The third match of the ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today (Tuesday).

The match is scheduled to begin at 12pm PST.

Pakistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, which means today's game is effectively a dead rubber and a chance for Misbah-ul-Haq and company to experiment.

Another win today will see them whitewash their African guests.

The match will be streamed live by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The live stream of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will appear in this post as soon as it is available.

Live Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI