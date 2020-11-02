Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: 3 predictions for 3rd ODI in Rawalpindi

The third and final ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The hosts have already wrapped up the series 2-0, which means that tomorrow's match is a dead rubber.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam used more experience than what the fans wanted over the first two ODIs. But with the series in the bag, there is a good chance that the third ODI could be used for experimentation.

It should effectively pit a regular Zimbabwe side against a Pakistan-B side.

With that in mind, these are our top 3 predictions for the match:

1- Abdullah Shafique to get his first Pakistan cap

After Haider Ali, if there is any other young batsman whose stock has soared recently it's Abdullah Shafique. The 20-year-old is the same age as Haider but has a more textbook technique and less riskier approach.

He did not get a look in in the first two ODIs but with series decided and pressure gone, it could be the perfect time to test him. One of Imam-ul-Haq and Abid Ali should make way. Or even both if Fakhar Zaman is to get a game against his favourite opponents.

2- Imad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi to be rested

The usually economical Imad Wasim was Pakistan's most expensive bowler in the second ODI. Like him, the young Shaheen Afridi has also been playing nonstop since the England tour, featuring in Vitality Blast, National T20 Cup and now the Zimbabwe series. This could be as good a time as any to rest them and hand Usman Qadir his debut and Mohammad Hasnain is first game of the series.

3- Pakistan to win again and whitewash Zimbabwe

It it clear by now that Pakistan are taking this series very seriously as their World Cup qualification campaign hinges on it.

They might hand a few debuts but will still not take their foot off the pedal to secure a 3-0 perfect result.

