Pak vs Zim: Could've finished 2nd ODI better, says Babar Azam

Babar Azam (L) and Iftikhar Ahmed (R). Photo: AFP

Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam on Sunday said that the team could have had "a better ending" after the side handed a six-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Pindi Stadium.

In the post match press conference, the 26-year-old said that while the team did win, they were faulty in certain areas.

Chasing a measly 207-run target, the Men in Green were in a spot of bother at one point, having lost four wickets and only a successful review saving them from a fifth setback.



"While we could have had a better ending, the overall result wasn't bad," he said.

Azam further said that the team management planned to experiment with new faces in the series.



"Before the series, we came up with the goal of giving new boys a chance. Haris Rauf was given a chance in the first match while Haider Ali and Musa Khan were allowed to play in the second. More new boys will be given a chance in the next matches," he said.

Meanwhile, when speaking of his captaincy, the classy batsman admitted that his responsibilities have increased.

"You have to look out for the whole team as a captain but I enjoy it," he said.

