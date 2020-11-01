A controversial umpiring decision was seen in Pakistan's second ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi when debutant Haider Ali was adjudged out lbw despite replay showing that the ball had kissed his glove.

Haider, upon been given out by Aleem Dar, had taken an instant review but much to his and the fans' survive, the Ultra Edge technology did not detect a significant spike in noise when the ball passed his glove.

The 20-year-old had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion disappointed.

Until that point, he had shaken off a nervy start on debut and hit two sixes on his way to a 29-run cameo that was seeing him overshadow strike partner Babar Azam.

However, the purported mistake by third umpire Ahsan Raza cut short his stay at the crease.





Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Haider Ali falls prey to an umpiring howler