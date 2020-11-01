Sarfaraz Ahmed hits 12th first class century for Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Troph

Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: PCB

Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Sunday scored a century, on the second day, against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Karachi's UBL Sports Complex.

This is the wicket-keeper batsman's 12th first class century.

The former Pakistan skipper's form was not up to par in the initial stages of the tournament as he scored only 10 runs against Central Punjab.

While other Sindh batsmen failed to post large totals, the batting side was saved by Fawad Alam's impressive 115 blitzkrieg, which eventually translated to a six-wicket victory over Punjab.

However, the match against Khyber saw the 33-year-old improve significantly as he closed the first day for 68* on Saturday.

