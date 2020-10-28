Former skipper Salim Malik. Photo: File

Former skipper Salim Malik has said that he is satisfied on the verdict given by the Independent Adjudicator on his plea for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to issue a clearance certificate.

“The appeal in hand is disposed of holding that PCB shall not use the transcripts dated 25-5-2000 against the appellant (Malik) without verifying the same against original tapes. PCB is further directed to decide the application of the appellant (Malik) for the post of batting coach, either way,” Justice Chauhan wrote in his 11-page judgement.

Speaking at a press conference with his lawyer Saud Cheema, Malik said he has received job offers from various ICC associate member countries.



READ: No relief for Saleem Malik as adjudicator deems NOC request 'unnatural'

While sharing his thoughts on the decision, Malik denied asking the Board for a job and wanted to prove to the PCB that the transcripts, provided by the International Cricket Council, were "baseless".



"I have never asked the current PCB management for a job nor will I ever do that in future. We had claimed in our appeal that the PCB was handling our case according to the transcripts provided by the ICC. The transcripts were baseless. I have job offers from associate member countries. I will bring these offers to the board. I will then see what the PCB says,” he said.

"I just wanted a means to earn an honest living. Did the board want me to bring a character certificate from the police? If the PCB does not cooperate then I have the option of approaching the country’s courts,” he added.

READ: Bill submitted in NA against corruption, fixing in sports

Saleem Malik claims vindication despite quashing of appeal