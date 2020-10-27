PCB reschedules Pakistan's tour of South Africa for April 2021

Pakistan will tour both South Africa and Zimbabwe in April-May 2021.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the national team's recently postponed tour of South Africa has been rescheduled for April 2021.

The Board, in a press release, said that the tour of South Africa will precede their tour of Zimbabwe.

The Green Shirts and Proteas will clash in a three-match ODI series, will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as a T20I series of similar size.

The exact schedule was not released, with the PCB promising to do so in due course.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tour of South Africa was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

