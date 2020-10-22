Pindi Stadium. Photo: File

Pindi Stadium will serve as a backup venue for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 playoffs which are scheduled for mid-November at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, The News reported on Thursday.



In the event that the Met Office forecasts heavy smog in Lahore, the four matches of the PSL 2020 may be shifted to Pindi Stadium.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said it was normal practice to have a backup venue for every event.

"We have kept Pindi Stadium as backup venue for the PSL playoffs. In case there is a forecast of heavy smog, chances are we may shift these matches to Rawalpindi,” the PCB source said.

He added that the PCB had been in constant touch with the Met Office.

"I think the whole scenario regarding the possibility of matches scheduled for November 14, 15, and 17 would be clear in the first week of next month. Once we get final note from the Met Office, we would decide accordingly."

Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi are in the run for the PSL 2020 title.



Pindi Stadium to serve as backup venue for PSL 2020 playoffs