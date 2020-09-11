'Ben Dunk, other foreign players ready to play for Lahore Qalandars'

PSL 2020: Ben Dunk expresses his willingness to partake in the tournament, says Sameen Rana.

Lahore Qalandars COO Sameen Rana has said that foreign players namely Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, David Wiese and Samit Patel are ready to participate in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The tournament, which is scheduled to resume on November 14, was forced to be suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak in March.



Rana, while speaking to Geo Super, says that he has been in touch with the foreign stars and said that they have expressed their willingness to represent the Qalandars once more.

"Ben Dunk, Chris Lane, David Wiese, Samat Patel, everyone is ready to come to Pakistan. I talk to the foreign players every day and they are excited," he said.

With a surprising performance this season, the side currently place third on the points table, having won five out of 10 matches.

Rana hopes that the side will continue with the same momentum for which he said that the franchise will attempt to plug in some practice matches before the tournament.

"In order to gel the team and ensure the same momentum, we are trying to find a time to hold practice matches," he said.





