Mohammad Amir to join Pakistan cricket team in England, PCB confirms

Mohammad Amir in action.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join the national cricket team in England following the birth of his second daughter last week.

Furthermore, and on the request of the team management, the PCB has also agreed to send Mohammad Imran, a masseur at the National High Performance Centre, to England, a press release issued by the board said.

As part of the process, both Amir and Imran underwent Covid-19 tests on Monday and require two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the UK, the PCB said, adding that if their first tests return negative, they will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where their second tests will be conducted on Wednesday, with the expected departures over the weekend.

As soon as Amir will join the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties, the press release further said.

