PCB returns over Rs27m in first phase of PSL 2020 ticket refund

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has returned over Rs27 million to cricket fans in the first phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 ticket refunds.

A PCB official told Geo Super that over 26,000 tickets were refunded in the first six days since the process started.

"Around 25,539 tickets amounting to Rs27,065,300 have been refunded so far," the official said.

The PCB began its first phase of refunds on July 13 in which it covered refunds for matches that were washed out and held behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of ticket refunds will continue till August 5. The second phase will commence on August 6 in which tickets of play-offs and the final will be refunded.

