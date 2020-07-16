Jofra Archer will undergo a five-day period of isolation along with two Covid-19 tests in this period. Photo:File

England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against West Indies starting today after breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols, England and Wales Cricket Board reported on their website.

Archer will undergo a five-day period of isolation along with two Covid-19 tests in this period, which will have to return negative before the isolation period ends.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," said Archer.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

England trail the Windies 1-0 in the series after being upset in the opening Test.

England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer out of 2nd Test