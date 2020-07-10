Pakistan vs England series unlikely to be broadcast on PTV

Cricket fans may not be able to watch the Pakistan vs England series on state channel.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television Corporation's sports channel will not be allowed to show the upcoming Pakistan vs England Test series due to amounts it owes to international broadcasters, according to a report in Daily Dawn.

The English daily stated that PTV Sports has "repeatedly defaulted" on its payments to international networks and even now owes "staggering" sums of money.

The newspaper further said that even though the state channel is trying its hardest to maintain its tradition of broadcasting all matches of the national cricket team, it seems that its streak will be broken when Pakistan takes on England in the first Test starting August 5.

The situation could be resolved if the dues are cleared, for which PTV has reportedly even approached the Pakistan Cricket Board to help out. However, the cricket board, itself mired in money issues, has excused itself.

