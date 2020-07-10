PCB finally finds a sponsor but gets a mere fraction of last deal: report

PCB is reportedly set to earn Rs200m for a year's sponsorship deal.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally managed to find a sponsor for the national team but at a mere fraction of the money it usually gets and got for its last deal, Daily Express reported on Friday.

The national team is currently without a sponsor and can be seen with logoless kits in England, sporting merely PCB's own insignia. Shahid Afridi's charity is expected to soon have its logo on the kits but that is part of a separate agreement with the PCB.

The board, after generating little interest initially, has struck a main sponsorship deal with an entity whose name will be revealed in days to come. The year-long contract will see the PCB pocket Rs200 million, the Urdu daily added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB's last sponsor was a major beverage company, with whom it had a three-year contract that expired recently. That and another smaller sponsorship deals saw the board make Rs1.25 billion over three years - numbers that dwarf the new deal.

