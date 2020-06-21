Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq eager to make blazing return to courts

Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq. Photo: Reporter

Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq has said that he is eager to return to the courts after Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) announced to resume its international tours from August.

Aisam, while speaking to Geo News, said that he will resume his activities from the Cincinnati Open which will begin on August 22.

"Tennis is resuming from August 14 with tournaments in Washington which will be followed by the Cincinnati Open and then US Open. I will be resuming my tour from the Cincinnati Open and then will go to New York for the US Open," he said.

"I will continue my partnership with Dominic Inglot whom I won New York Open and played the final of Montpelier Open in France with earlier this year. I will continue playing with him at US Open and French Open."

ATP on Wednesday had announced to resume its activities from mid August adding that all events will be held under strict guidelines related to health and safety.

Aisam said that following SOPs on court will not be a challenge but players may face some difficulties off court.

He also revealed that players have been informed that only one person will be allowed to accompany them to the ground during the US Open and French Open and some players are unhappy about it.

"Usually we are accompanied by trainers, coaches and physiotherapists during the grand slams other than family members but this time we are allowed just one person and I’ve heard some players are unhappy with this development but we have no other choice but to follow the SOPs," Aisam said.

"It will be easier to follow social distancing while we are on courts as players will be on opposite directions. Off court, there may be some challenges as usually players have to share locker rooms and at venue restaurants where all the players gather but I hope there’ll be something to sort this out as well."

Nevertheless, Aisam has set his sights on a successful return.

"I haven’t played much since March. My last match was Davis Cup against Slovenia. I was trying to keep myself fit by following my training routine at home. Now that ATP has announce to resume I am waiting for this phase of lockdown to end so that I can resume my regular training and prepare myself for the upcoming matches," Aisam said.

Meanwhile, the tennis star was nominated by Pakistan Olympic Association to represent the country at the International Olympic Committee on Olympic Day which is held on June 23.

"I am pumped up for this activity and looking forward to the online work-out-from-home session on IOC forums on Olympic Day. I want everyone in Pakistan to join me online on Tuesday for this activity," he said.

