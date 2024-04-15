Rafael Nadal confirms participation in Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal will begin his clay season on Monday. — Reuters

Rafael Nadal confirmed that he will participate in what is going to be his “last” Barcelona Open as the Spaniard is set to face Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday.

Nadal, 37, withdrew from the recently-concluded Monte-Carlo Masters which delayed his return ahead of the beginning of the clay season, which is his favourite.

It was announced earlier on Monday that Nadal would hold a press conference which made many think that he would announce his withdrawal from yet another tournament but that didn’t happen as the Spaniard confirmed that he will participate at the Barcelona Open, his first tournament of the 2024 clay season.

"I came here a bit of a last-minute decision because I didn't know if I was going to be able to play. Tomorrow I'll be on the court," Nadal said.

Nadal has already missed the Australian Open and the Masters events in Indian Wells, Miami, and of course, his beloved Monte Carlo, and the Spaniard wasn’t even sure if he would be fit enough to play upon his arrival in Barcelona.

"I thought 'can I or can't I?' It has been two difficult years. I'm coming from a major hip operation, which takes a while to recover from. Things happen in the body and I couldn't follow the schedule I wanted. When you can't, you can't. Although it hurts me, it is what it is," Nadal said.

"At this point in my career, I am in a different situation. For me, before regretting where I haven't been able to be, for me, it is a gift to be in Barcelona. I take it as my last year and I want to enjoy every moment. I feel ready to play tomorrow. I don't think about how I get there. I know what the situation is, that I am just preparing, but I am realistic. For me, being here is a joy."

He then confirmed that this is likely his last ever appearance at the Barcelona Open, a tournament he has won for a record 12 times, as he has repeatedly stated in the past that 2024 is going to be his last season.

"I take this as my last participation at the Conde de Godó. I don't know what will happen in the future, but I'm going to try to give myself my best chance. The week of training has been positive and I leave with the hope of doing my best," Nadal confirmed.