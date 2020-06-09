The fate of this year's Asia Cup has been deferred to a new date. Photo: AFP

The executive board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday met via a video conference to discuss the scheduling of ACC events, the Asia Cup 2020.

The board, however, was unable to make a final decision and deferred discussions over the fate of the tournament.

"The Board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020. In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course," said the statement read.

Sources privy to the matter told Geo News that although it was, in principle, agreed that the tournament will be held in the UAE, consent on having the tournament in September, as per schedule, couldn’t be reached.

"There will be another video conference meeting later this month to decide the possible future of the Asia Cup. The members are also waiting for a final word on the ICC T20 World Cup," the source said.

The Asia Cup 2020 was scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in September but the circumstances following the coronavirus outbreak along with India's unwillingness to participate saw little chances of having the tournament materialise.



Discussions over fate of Asia Cup 2020 deferred