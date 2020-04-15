PCB to reschedule remainder of PSL 2020 matches in Nov, Dec: Ehsan Mani

Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reiterated that its first priority is to hold the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches later this year and has identified a window in November and December.

The PCB was first forced to change the play-offs into semi-finals before the tournament was postponed altogether due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There were murmurs of declaring Multan Sultans, the round-robin stage winner, PSL 2020 champions but the board has said that its first priority is to have the matches rescheduled.

"Our utmost priority is to have these matches played. We have identified a window in November and December to have these matches rescheduled" said PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

"However, if we are unable to reschedule these remaining matches, then we will discuss all the options with the franchise owners before reaching any agreement over declaring the winner."

All the four qualifying teams Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, have publicly said that they wanted the matches to be staged.

Meanwhile, sources say that the PCB is also looking for possibilities of having the remaining matches of the T20 tournament before the players draft of the next edition.

