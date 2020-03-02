'Aqib Javed doesn't know cricket': Shoaib Akhtar urges Lahore to sack coach

Fiery former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hurled stinging criticism towards Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed and out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman for the franchise's continued failures in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The listless Qalandars, who finished last in each of the first four PSLs, are again rooted to the bottom courtesy their zero wins in three matches — something for which Akhtar holds coach Javed responsible.

"Aaqib Javed is only good at taking trials and spotting talent. He doesn’t understand cricket. He just believes in senseless hitting in T20 cricket. In these past five years, Aaqib Javed has not been able to figure out that you can’t just rely on hitters. You need mature middle-order batsmen, said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

"They think that the power play is going on till the 20th over. Their first wicket falls at 60 runs and then the entire team is all out for 100."



The world's fastest bowler, who opined that the Qalandars' woeful form "is destroying the spirit of the game", urged the team owner Fawad Rana to sack Javed if the team's results do not improve immediately.

“It is high time to remove the management if they lose this season because they have not made good combinations. The Qalandars have had enough of Aaqib Javed," Akhtar said.

Akhtar then aimed his guns at Zaman, calling him "brainless" and another in a long line of similar type of batsmen in Qalandars' ranks.

"The person who doesn’t have a brain is Fakhar Zaman. When you have one player (Chris Lynn) who is already playing fast, then Fakhar needs to understand that he can slow down a bit. Chris Lynn is not some Viv Richards. Lynn plays well where there is equal bounce like Australia. He is good aggressive player, but you need just one aggressive player like that,” he said.

“Qalandars batting line-up is made up of similar kind of batsmen who just believes in senseless hitting. You can play aggressively and take chances in power play, but in the next 14 overs you need to know how to anchor the innings, take quick singles and then finish well.”

