Misbah-ul-Haq appointed as Pakistan captain for Over40s Global Cup

Misbah-ul-Haq plays reverse sweep - AFP

KARACHI: Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed as Pakistan skipper for the inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup while Abdul Razzaq will serve as vice-captain.

Star cricketers Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Sami are also included in the Pakistan squad. Meanwhile, Jalaluddin has been appointed as the coach of the side, while Azam Khan will serve as the manager.

Pakistan on Tuesday named their squad for the eight-nation contest which will take place in Karachi from September 19 to October 2.

Former Test cricketer Ejaz Faquih, Chairman of the Selection Committee of PVCA, announced the 18-member playing squad with three reserves, a coach and a manager.

Pakistan will begin their title campaign with an opening match against the United States (USA) at the National Stadium on September 19. Other competing teams in the tournament are Australia, West Indies, Nepal, Hong Kong, Canada and the UAE.

A total of 36 matches will be played at five different grounds of Karachi. Pakistan team will play all its matches at National Bank Stadium and these matches including one semi-final and final match will be live telecast on Geo Super.

A media briefing of the tournament will be held at 12:30 noon on September 18 and the opening ceremony of the tournament will be held at Governor House Karachi on the same evening.

The four matches of the opening Round will be played on 19th September. All matches of the tournament will be 45 overs per innings. The final will be played on October 2, 2023.

Pakistan squad

Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Sami, Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon, Khurram Ali Khan (wk), Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Rizwan Aslam, Kashif Sidqque, Muhammad Ilyas, Afzal Shah (w.k), Amjad Ali, Imran Ali, Tassawar Abbas, Adnan Raees, Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala.

Reserves: Yasir Hameed, Haris Ayaz, Shehzad Malik.

Coach: Jalal-ud-din

Manager: Azam Khan