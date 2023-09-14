Pakistan women's team win last ODI against South Africa

Pakistan put up an all-round performance in the third ODI to beat South Africa

After a series of poor displays in two consecutive One Day Internationals (ODIs), the Pakistan women's cricket team performed up to the mark and clinched a victory by eight wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi, on Thursday.

Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof's impressive 110-run partnership turned out to be pivotal for the Green Shirts as they comfortably chased down the target of 186 runs in the 38th over.

Pakistan were met with an early blow as Sadaf Shams lost her wicket for just 13 runs, leaving her side at 39-1 in 9.3 overs.

But Ameen and the experienced Maroof's display was enough to take their side over the lead.

Ameen scored 68 off 82 and was named the Player of the Match for guiding her side to their maiden ODI win in the series while Maroof posted 60 off 98 with the help of four boundaries.

Sidra departed after scoring 68 runs but the job was done by Aliya Riaz — who recently completed 1000 ODI runs — as she scored a quick 14-ball 19 runs courtesy of four boundaries.

Earlier, Pakistani put up an all-round performance as six out of seven bowlers took at least a wicket and sent the entire Proteas' batting line back to the pavilion for just 185 runs.

Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu and skipper Nida Dar bagged two wickets each while Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar and Riaz managed to pick one.

For the visitors, Nadine de Klerk top-scored as she scored 60 off 95. She was followed by opener Tazmin Brits who provided 32 runs.

South Africa won the ODI series 2-1 while Pakistan white-washed the Proteas for the first-time in history in a three-match T20 International series before the 50-over matches.

Lineups

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas