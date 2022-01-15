PSL 7: Who has scored the highest runs in a PSL match?

Photo: Twitter

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen some great individual knocks throughout the last six editions of the tournament.

Here at Geo Super, we look at the top five highest runs scored by a player in a match in PSL history:

Colin Ingram - Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings opening batter Colin Ingram has scored the highest runs in a match in PSL history. The South African scored achieved the milestone in February 2019 when he scored 127 runs in just 59 balls and remained not out against Quetta Gladiators at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The left-handed batsman hit 12 boundaries and eight mighty sixes.

Cameron Delport - Islamabad United

Another South African batter Cameron Delport, who plays for Islamabad United, secured second place in our list. The left-handed batter scored 117 runs in just 60 balls and remained not out against Lahore Qalandars at National Cricket Stadium Karachi to achieve this enormous feat. During the spectacular knock, Delport hit 13 boundaries and six maximums.

Sharjeel Khan - Islamabad United

The list included another left-handed batter, Sharjeel Khan, who now plays for Karachi Kings, achieved the feat with Islamabad United in February 2016 at the Dubai International Stadium. Sharjeel exceptional innings against Peshawar Zalmi places him third in the list. The 32-year-old scored 117 runs in 62 balls before getting run out by Wahab Riaz. Sharjeel hit 12 boundaries and eight sixes.

Chris Lynn - Lahore Qalandars

Australian batter Chris Lynn claims the third spot in the list. Lynn, who will play for Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the PSL, achieved the milestone with Lahore Qalandars in March 2020 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The right-handed batter scored 113 runs in 55 balls and remained not-out against his new team Multan Sultans. He smashed 12 boundaries and eight sixes.

Kamran Akmal - Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal, who has been part of Peshwar Zalmi since the beginning of the Pakistan Cricket Board's marquee event, places fifth in the list. The veteran wicket-keeper batter scored 107 runs in 61 balls and remained not out against Lahore Qalandars at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in March 2018. The 40-year-old struck 11 boundaries and seven maximums.