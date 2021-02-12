Pakistan one of the most dangerous limited-overs team: Graeme Smith / Photo: ICC

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, on Friday said that Pakistan is one of the most dangerous teams in the white-ball cricket.

In a media statement shared by Cricket South Africa (CSA) today, Graeme Smith was confident that Pakistan will give South Africa a tough time on field.

“Pakistan has proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld,” he said.

The former cricketer made those remarks after the schedule of Pakistan’s tour of South Africa was announced, which included three One-Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.

“We are delighted to finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan’s white-ball tour to South Africa,” Smith added.

The much-anticipated ‘Betway Pink ODI’ will also take place during the tour. “That is something further to look forward to for the players, the fans and all those associated with this iconic day,” the left-handed batsman said.

Pakistan was originally scheduled to play three T20Is, however, on request of CSA, PCB agreed to extend the series to four matches.

“We are grateful to the PCB for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20, which will give us some much-needed additional international content,” Smith said.

