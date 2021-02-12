Pakistan confirm South Africa tour, will play three ODIs and four T20Is / Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed the men’s national cricket team’s tour of South Africa in April and announced the schedule for three One-Day internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.

In a press release today, PCB announced that Pakistan team will depart for Johannesburg on 26 March and will play three ODIs and four T20Is. All matches will be played in Centurion and Johannesburg.

The three ODIs are part of Super League matches, which will count towards automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

After defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in November 2020, Pakistan are sitting fifth ICC Men’s CWC Super League table. South Africa, however, will be playing their first series in the competition. In the 13-side league, each side has to play eight series over a two-year period, including four at home and four away.

Initially Pakistan team was scheduled to play three T20Is but on the request of Cricket South Africa (CSA), PCB agreed to extend the series to four matches.

“We are delighted to help assist our fellow member in these challenging times. We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC Members,” Zakir Khan, Director - International Cricket, said.

“South Africa and Pakistan's relationship is a long-standing and mutually valued one, and it was an easy decision for us to accommodate their request. We’re all looking forward to a successful tour.”

