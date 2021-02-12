Abdul Razzaq says Mohammad Amir’s early retirement will hurt Pakistan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said that left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket will hurt Pakistan cricket, The News reported today.

The 41-year-old, while talking to reporters in Lahore on Thursday, said that the pacer’s retirement is a major setback for Pakistan.

“He [Amir] is an extremely talented bowler and you could see glimpses of Wasim Akram in him,” Razzaq was quoted as saying. “It would have been great for Pakistan if he had consistently played and performed for Pakistan.”

The former cricketer added that Amir’s decision will hurt his future, as well. “Players who give priority to T20s over Test cricket will never go on to become great players,” he said.

Amir announced retirement from international cricket in December last year citing mental torture and hostile environment by Pakistan team management as reason behind his decision.

Read: No matter what, will never play under Misbah, Waqar: Mohammad Amir

Abdul Razzaq says Mohammad Amir’s early retirement will hurt Pakistan