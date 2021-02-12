PCB cut short women cricket team’s tour to Zimbabwe / Photo: Africa Press

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that the national women cricket team’s ongoing tour to Zimbabwe has been cut short due to the latest travel policies of Emirates Airlines.

In a press release shared by the board, it was revealed that PCB and Zimbabwe Cricket have mutually agreed to end the tour that involved three 50-over matches.

The decision was taken after Emirates Airlines announced suspension of their flight operations on the Harare-Dubai sector from February 13 to 28. Pakistan women’s team was originally scheduled to depart on February 21.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that it was a difficult decision considering Zimbabwe Cricket had put in place excellent arrangements for the series but the flight suspension meant they had to bring back the squad in next 24 hours.

“We thank Zimbabwe Cricket for their understanding and support, and hope to return at some stage to complete this additional tour,” he said.

Pakistan had won the opening 50-over match on February 9 and were due to play the second 50-over match on Friday with the final match of the tour on February 20.

