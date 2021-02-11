Mohammad Rizwan – first Pakistani wicket-keeper to score T20I hundred / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday became the first ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to score a century in T20Is. He is also second wicket-keeper batsman in the world to score 100s in all three formats of international cricket.

The 28-year old scored an unbeaten 104 off 64 deliveries in Lahore against South Africa.

Rizwan's innings included 7 sixes, which is most by a Pakistani batsman in T20Is. Previous record was with Mohammad Hafeez and Ahmed Shahzad, both had smashed 6 sixes in an innings on different occasions.

He also posted highest individual score in T20Is by a Pakistani wicket keeper batsman, surpassing Sarfaraz Ahmed who had earlier scored 89* against Scotland at Edinburgh in 2018.

Rizwan is the first Pakistani wicket keeper and only second cricketer after Ahmed Shahzad to post a three-figure T20I score against his name.

Scoring centuries in all three formats, he is also only second wicket-keeper batsman in the world after Brendon McCullum to score centuries in all three formats as designated wicket-keeper. Overall, he’s the 5th wicket-keeper batsman to score T20I century in the world.

The batsman has now eight scores of 50 or more (including two 100s), across all three formats in international cricket, since start of January 2020; which is most by any wicket keeper batsman in the world during the period.

