Watch: Mohammad Rizwan becomes second Pakistani to score T20I century

Mohammad Rizwan becomes second Pakistani to score a T20I century / Photo: PCB

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan was the lone warrior for the national team after scoring a century in the first Twenty20 International against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Thursday.

Coming in as opener, the 28-year-old stayed at crease till the very end to score his maiden T20I hundred and lead Pakistan to a 169-run total.

Rizwan scored an unbeaten 104 off balls 64 balls and became the only second Pakistani batsman to score a century in the shortest format, first being Ahmed Shahzad.

