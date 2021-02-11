Watch: Mohammad Rizwan becomes second Pakistani to score T20I century

Thursday Feb 11, 2021
Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan was the lone warrior for the national team after scoring a century in the first Twenty20 International against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Thursday.
Coming in as opener, the 28-year-old stayed at crease till the very end to score his maiden T20I hundred and lead Pakistan to a 169-run total.
Rizwan scored an unbeaten 104 off balls 64 balls and became the only second Pakistani batsman to score a century in the shortest format, first being Ahmed Shahzad.
Watch highlights of his innings in the video below: