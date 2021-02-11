National Women Football Championship to kick off in March / Photo: File

The 13th edition of National Women Football Championship will be played next month in Karachi.

According to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) sources, the championship will kick-off on March 8 to celebrate Asian Football Confederation (AFC) women’s football day.

There will be 20 teams, divided in four groups, participating in the tournament. The teams will eye to lift the trophy in the final which is scheduled for April 3.

The PFF sources further added that the draws for the tournament will be held via online ceremony on February 17.

Pakistan Army, which defeated Karachi United in the final of 12th National Women Championship, will defend the title.

The Pakistan Football Federation will also put in place strict protocols for players to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the championship.

