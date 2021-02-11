Pak vs SA: Live score, commentary for 1st T20I in Lahore, February 11

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the 1st T20I by three runs in Lahore. Live score updates and commentary for the match appeared in this thread.

End of live thread

166-6 after 20 overs: Pakistan win.

151-6 after 19 overs: Shaheen is unlucky to concede two boundaries despite bowling a good over overall.

141-6 after 18 overs: Hendricks falls to a bizarre run out before Andile Phehlukwayo gets caught by Haider on the boundary.

133-4 after 17 overs: Another ordinary over by Afridi, who's looked out of sorts tonight - a rarity for him. He got hit for a six and a four in this over.

Reeza Hendricks 54 (41) Andile Phehlukwayo 13 (6)

122-4 after 16 overs: Haris Rauf is back in the attack and finds almost an instant wicket. Klaasen (12 off 10) pulls and deposits a catch straight into the hands of Khushdil Shah at deep backward square.

Andile Phehlukwayo 6 (3) Reeza Hendricks 50 (38)

114-3 after 15 overs: Both Klaasen and Hendricks survive appeals that went to the TV umpire and went in their favour. Qadir finishes his spell.

108-3 after 14 overs: Expensive over by Ashraf. He gave away three straight boundaries to end the over.

92-3 after 13 overs: Tidy over marred by last-ball paddle-swept boundary.

83-3 after 12 overs: Faheem Ashraf couldn't do it with the bat tonight so he does it with the ball. He gets David Miller (6 off 10) to nick one back to the keeper.

77-2 after 11 overs: A much-needed big over for South Africa and that, too, against Usman Qadir. The Africans were still uncomfortable against him but found ways to not only survive but hit a couple of fours.

Reeza Hendricks 25 (24) David Miller 4 (7)

66-2 after 10 overs: South Africa have lost their way against spin and at the half-way mark have a lot to do to get back in this game.

61-2 after 9 overs: Snyman had no idea how to deal with Qadir. He got close to getting out on multiple occasions before the leggie finally got his man on the final ball of the over.

59-1 after 8 overs: Khushdil bowls a quiet over and amp up pressure on South Africa.

53-1 after 7 overs: Usman Qadir bowls out Janneman Malan (44 off 29) with the ball of the match.

Jacques Snyman 0 (1) Reeza Hendricks 8 (12)

51-0 after 6 overs: Afridi gets smashed for a six off the first ball but then proceeds to bowl five dot balls.

44-0 after 5 overs: Four straight boundaries for Malan off of Haris as the Africans are now officially off to a flyer.

26-0 after 4 overs: A four off the final ball ruins what was a decent first over by Shaheen Afridi.

Janneman Malan 19 (16) Reeza Hendricks 6 (8)

17-0 after 3 overs: Tidy over by Nawaz. Just three off it and a leading edge could have got Pakistan the breakthrough as well but it falls safe.

15-0 after 2 overs: Haris Rauf gets hit for a couple of boundaries but then that's usual. He generally picks up wickets to make up for his waywardness.

5-0 after 1 over: Malan survives an lbw shout before a bit of a drama with Aleem Dar's glasses causes a brief delay.

0-0 after 0 over: Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan open the innings for South Africa. Mohammad Nawaz to bowl the first over.

End of Pakistan innings

169-6 after 20 overs: Rizwan brings up his maiden T20I century off 63 balls and with a six. Pakistan with with 169 on the board as Rizwan remains not out.

Here is a highlight of his knock.

157-6 after 19 overs: Rizwan brings up the maiden century of his T20I career off 63 balls and with a stylish six.

143-6 after 18 overs: Faheem Ashraf 4 (5) out caught on the final ball of the over.

Mohammad Rizwan 82 (55)

137-5 after 17 overs: Khushdil (12 off 12) hits a big six and gets caught the very next ball. Faheem Ashraf is the new man in. Let's see if he can translate his rich Test form in the shortest format.

127-4 after 16 overs: Khushdil Shah 6 (10) Mohammad Rizwan 76 (50)

123-4 after 15 overs:

113-4 after 14 overs:

106-4 after 13 overs: Iftikhar Ahmed (4) caught at long on.

99-3 after 12 overs: Mohammad Rizwan 55 (38) Iftikhar Ahmed 4 (6)

91-3 after 11 overs: Three massive, clean sixes for Rizwan in the over bowled by Junior Dala. Rizwan brings up his 50 off 35 balls.

71-3 after 10 overs: Hussain Talat given stumped out by third umpire Shozab Raza, although his feet appeared to be on the ground when the bails were taken off.

Iftikhar Ahmed is next man in.

69-2 after 9 overs: Another uneventful over.

Hussain Talat 15 (9) Mohammad Rizwan 30 (28)

63-2 after 8 overs: Junior Dala bowls a quiet first over.

57-2 after 7 overs: Talat hits two fours - one a paddled sweep and the next a down-the-track slice through backward point.

45-2 after 6 overs: Haider Ali did what Haider Ali does. After hitting three sixes in his 16-ball 21, he gets caught at the boundary. Neat, diving catch too by some South African player whose name we don't know and you won't remember.

For the record, the fielder was Snyman.

Rizwan hits a six over long on the very next ball.

Hussain Talat 1 (1) Mohammad Rizwan 22 (18)

37-1 after 5 overs:

30-1 after 4 overs: A pair of boundaries for Rizwan in the over.

21-1 after 3 overs: Haider flicks one for a six, tries the same shot the next ball and misses before hitting another maximum later in the over.

Haider Ali 14 (8) Mohammad Rizwan 7 (9)

7-1 after 2 overs Mohammad Rizwan 6 (8) Haider Ali 1 (3)

4-1 after 1 over Babar Azam out already. He tried to take quick single off the first ball but fell prey to a direct hit by the bowler himself (Fortuin). A rare duck for the skipper.

Haider Ali is in.

0-0 Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azamto face the first over by left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin.

5:57pm The national anthems just got played and they had just the right amount of 'groove'.

READ: ‘Groove Mera’ is the worst PSL song ever: Shoaib Akhtar

5:50pm Line-ups

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Hussain Talat, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah, 6 , 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Usman Qadir, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

South Africa: 1 Janneman Malan, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Jacques Snyman, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (capt & wk), 5 David Miller, 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Junior Dala, 10 Lutho Sipamla 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

5:30pm South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first.



5:30pm This way for the match preview

5:30pm This way for head-to-head stats





Pak vs SA: Live score, commentary for 1st T20I in Lahore, February 11