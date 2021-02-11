Rashid Khan will make our bowling stronger than ever: Sohail Akhtar

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar on Wednesday said that the arrival of Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan in the team for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will make their bowling unit stronger than ever.

Talking to Geo Super, the 34-year-old said Rashid is the number one T20 bowler and has performed everywhere. “Pakistan’s conditions suit him [Rashid] the best and he’ll be very effective. He will surely make our bowling unit stronger than ever,” Sohail said.

Lahore included Rashid, who was recently declared ICC’s Player of the Decade in T20Is, in their line-up this year during the players’ draft held earlier last month. However, his availability for the whole season is still uncertain.

Sohail was also confident that Lahore will do better in the sixth edition of the tournament, claiming his side is stronger than previous before and that players are eager to give their best.

“We played well in previous edition as well but unfortunately couldn’t finish the tournament well. This year, we have corrected our mistakes and I am hopeful that Qalandars’ will be a better team than before,” he said.

The team, known as the most active franchise of the league, finished at bottom in the first four consecutive seasons before playing the final in the fifth edition.

The batsman said that he is satisfied with the team combination and picks at the draft. “Most of our players are retained or returned to Qalandars so the majority is already gelled with the environment and those who are newly inducted, I am sure – will be gelled very soon due to the friendly nature of our dressing room,” he said.

“Initially our preparation were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic but I am glad that LQ’s High Performance Center is now resumed and we are getting state of the art facilities to prepare ourselves for the next season,” Sohail added.

