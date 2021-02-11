PSL 2021: ‘Groove Mera’ is worst song ever: Shoaib Akhtar

‘Groove Mera’ is the worst PSL song ever: Shoaib Akhtar / Photo: File

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar is not happy with the newly released Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem ‘Groove Mera’ – calling it ‘the worst PSL song ever’ Geo News reported.

The 45-year-old lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asking them if they had any shame before releasing “the worst song that he had head in the history of PSL.”

"If the 10 worst songs of the PSL are compiled, this song will be number one," Akhtar said. He also joked that he would file a case against PCB for “composing such an awful song.”

Further mocking the song, the former pacer added that his children are not speaking to him ever since he made them listen to the song. "My kids are scared of this song. When they don't sleep, I tell them I'll play it for them. That immediately scares them," he said.

Akhtar said that neither did he understand the lyrics nor the song made any sense to him. "What does groove mean? What is groove? Even the singers who were singing I am sure did not know the meaning of the word groove," he added.

The bowler also took a jab at Pakistan cricket chief selector Mohammad Wasim by comparing his appearance with that of Young Stunners duo, who were dressed vibrantly in the video. "What have you done? You hid the clothes of our Chief Selector Mohammad Waseem and dressed the rappers in them," he said.

Akhtar asked PCB not to take his criticism to heart but make a better song next time. "Make a better song next time and if you can't, let me know I will sing it for you," he said. He also mentioned that the singers were not to blame for the song since they were told to do their jobs a certain way.

